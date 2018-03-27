World Shooting Para-sport World Cup: GB finish with eight medals

Ryan Cockbill is working towards May's World Championships in China

British Para-shooter Ryan Cockbill won his second individual bronze as Great Britain finished with eight medals from the World Shooting Para-sport World Cup in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates.

The 27-year-old was third in Tuesday's R5 10m air rifle prone SH2 event.

He also won two golds and a silver in team events with James Bevis and Tim Jeffrey.

Three-time Paralympic medallist Matt Skelhon came away with gold in the R3 10m air rifle prone SH1 event.

Skelhon equalled the world record of 254.8 to edge out Radoslav Malenovsky of Slovakia (253.5) and also took silver in the R6 50m rifle prone event behind Malenovsky.

There was also gold for Allan Ritchie in the PT1 mixed trap event, which is not part of the Paralympic programme for Tokyo 2020.

Two-time Paralympian Cockbill, whose other individual medal came in the R9 50m rifle prone mixed event, qualified third for the final of the R5 event.

In the elimination phase, he shot strongly but fell short with a score of 232.1 as Francek Gorazd Tirsek of Slovakia and Ukrainian Vasyl Kovalchuk battled it out for gold, with Tirsek winning by 254.3 to 253.3.