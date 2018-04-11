Bob Matthews: Eight-time Paralympic champion dies at the age of 56

Matthews (right) set 22 world records and won a total of 13 Paralympic medals in athletics

Eight-time Paralympic champion Bob Matthews has died at the age of 56.

Matthews, who was visually impaired, won a total of 13 Paralympic medals in athletics, including eight golds, between 1984 and 2004.

He set 22 world records at distances ranging from 800m to the marathon, and was the first Paralympian to be appointed an MBE.

The British Paralympic Association said it was "deeply saddened" and sent "sincere condolences to his family".

A statement added: "Bob will be fondly remembered for his contributions to Paralympic sport across the years and will be sadly missed."

Matthews made his last Games appearance at Athens in 2004 and later emigrated to New Zealand, a country he went on to represent in triathlon and cycling.