Tom Daley finishes fourth in Diving World Cup in Shanghai

Daley's return flight to the UK was diverted to Russia after a technical problem

Tom Daley missed out on a medal by 34 points as he finished fourth in the 10m platform at Diving's World Cup.

Daley, who was third in the semi-finals, scored 470.35 in the final, as Mexico's Ivan Garcia claimed bronze in Shanghai with 504.90.

Chinese debutant Yang Jian, 20, took gold with a score of 543.85, ahead of compatriot and Olympic champion Qiu Bo.

In the 10m women's platform, Plymouth's Tonia Couch also finished fourth, while Sarah Barrow was in 11th place.

Daley was the highest-placed diver from the Commonwealth, as he prepares to try and retain his 10m individual gold medal for England in Glasgow next month.

Malaysia's Tze Liang Ooi was fifth, 14 points behind Daley, while Canadians Maxim Bouchard and Vincent Riendeau failed to reach the final.