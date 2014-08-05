Andy Banks, the coach who led Tom Daley to a world title and is considering an offer to join the Canadian national diving set-up.

Banks has been approached by Canada to head up their national programme at the new pool in Toronto this autumn.

He is not funded by British Swimming who govern the sport, but by the firm which runs the Life Centre in Plymouth where he is based.

Banks says he had discussions about being employed full-time by the sport's governing body in the UK, but that British Swimming told him they could not afford him.