Tom Daley and James Denny miss out on European diving medal

Daley and Denny won silver at the Commonwealth Games

Tom Daley and James Denny missed out on a 10m synchronised diving medal at the European Championships in Berlin.

The British pair, in only their second competition together, had been in the silver medal position going into the sixth and final dive.

But they finished fourth behind champions Germany, Belarus and Ukraine.

"The Germans who won today have been together eight or nine years, whereas we've been together eight or nine weeks - if that," Daley, 20, told BBC Sport.

"We're a relatively new team but we're constantly improving so there are lots of bonuses for the future."

Daley and Denny dropped marks on their final dive to finish with a total of 403.74, while both Belarus and Ukraine posted their highest scores.

Tom Daley's senior medal haul Olympics: 2012, bronze Commonwealth Games: 2014 gold and silver; 2010, two golds World Championships: 2009, gold European Championships: 2012, gold; 2008, gold

That left the British duo - who won silver at the Commonwealth Games earlier this month - out of the medals.

"It was close," said Daley, "but diving's such an on-the-day sport."

Earlier on Wednesday the pair went through to the final with a total of 415.05.

Both that and their score in the Berlin final would have been enough for gold in Glasgow.

"Looking at it like that, it's a bit frustrating," said Denny. "But I think it was a great performance. At the Commonwealths we got 399 and both times we beat that here."

Daley will aim to retain his individual 10m platform European title on Saturday, with 20-year-old Denny joining him on the start list.

In the women's 1m springboard final, Britain's Hannah Starling finished eighth.