European Championships 2014: Tom Daley wins diving silver

Daley (pictured) came second behind Russia's Victor Minibaev

Britain's Tom Daley secured silver in the 10m platform final but was unable to defend his title at the European Aquatic Championships in Berlin.

The 20-year-old Commonwealth champion finished with a score of 535.45 but Russia's Victor Minibaev managed 586.10 to take the gold.

"I'd have loved to retain my title, but I'm really pleased with the way I dived," said Daley, who won gold at the last championships in 2012.

"It was a good fight until the end."

Daley just missed out on a medal earlier in the week when he came fourth with new partner James Denny in the 10m synchronised event.

"A very long season has come to an end and I'm happy to have been able to maintain my level all the way through," said Daley.

"Out of all three majors, that was the highest score I got out of all of them".