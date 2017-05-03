Andy Banks: Tom Daley's first coach quits Team GB for Australia role

Andy Banks helped Tom Daley win 10m platform Olympic bronze at London 2012

Andy Banks, the coach who led Tom Daley to a world title and Olympic bronze medal, is to leave the UK and take up a role with Diving Australia.

Banks, who has coached in Britain for more than 30 years, will be Australia's Melbourne-based national coach.

He will link up with Olympic champion Jack Laugher's coach Adrian Hinchliffe, now a national coach in Brisbane.

"All good things come to an end and I am so excited to get down under," Banks said.

In addition to mentoring Daley, Banks was also instrumental in the development of the likes of Tonia Couch, Sarah Barrow and Brooke Graddon, as British Diving's world-class performance coach.

An integral part of Team GB as a coach for the past three Olympic Games, Banks set up the UK's first full-time professional diving programme in Bradford in 1988, before moving to Plymouth in 1992.

"I am so grateful to the city of Plymouth and other partners who have supported me for the last 25 years," he said.

"Obviously I know and love working with Ady [Hinchliffe] but I am also so excited to be working with Chava Sobrino, Michel Larouche and the other Australian coaches, particularly Gong Ming and all the other Melbourne-based coaches.

"Diving Australia has a great vision and are continuing to assemble a team of people within their national programme which I believe will set the global benchmark."

Banks was a judge on the short-lived TV series Splash! and in 2014 had the chance to lead the Canadian diving programme, but turned a move down after talks in Toronto.

He will formally begin his role with Diving Australia in the next few months, having first taken in the Australian Open Championships in late May.