World Aquatics Championships: Lois Toulson fails in semi-final bid

Lois Toulson and Matthew Lee won silver in the mixed 10m synchro

Britain's Lois Toulson made a shock exit in the individual 10m platform preliminary round at the World Championships in Budapest.

European champion Toulson won mixed 10m synchronised silver on Saturday before finishing seventh with Tonia Couch in the women's 10m synchronised event.

But the 17-year-old could only finish 23rd in the individual. Team-mate Robyn Birch reached the semi-finals in 16th.

Birch later finished 13th in the team event alongside Dan Goodfellow.

France took gold in the team event, ahead of Mexico and the United States.

The team competition sees pairs complete three separate routines each, with one athlete performing two dives from 3m and one from 10m, with the other athlete performing the reverse.

Goodfellow - who won Olympic bronze alongside Tom Daley at Rio 2016, but was fourth in the synchronised 10m final on Monday - admitted fatigue impacted their performance.

"I'm not going to lie, it has been tough," he told BBC Sport.

"I was so keen to get back into training after the Olympic success that I rushed things after my injury and that's set me back - I've learned a lot for next season."

Britain were the defending champions in the team event with Daley and Rebecca Gallantree claiming the title at Kazan 2015 in Russia.

Individual joy for Birch

Birch was delighted at achieving her individual ambition of reaching the world 10m platform semi-final in her major championship debut for Britain.

"I started the season with a back problem and didn't even think I'd make the British team," she told BBC Sport.

"To come here and reach the semi-final and sample this environment has been a great learning experience."

Wednesday's action will see the return of Olympic synchronised 3m springboard champion Jack Laugher for the individual 3m event.

The Leeds-based diver claimed silver in the event at Rio 2016 and will be aiming to progress through the preliminaries and semi-finals on Wednesday before an attempt at a world medal in the final on Thursday.

Team synchro analysis

Diving and swimming commentator Bob Ballard:

It's not to everyone's taste, and has yet to be added to the Tokyo 2020 programme, but the current crop of divers seem to like the team synchro incorporating dives off the springboard and platform.

Great Britain won the inaugural competition in Kazan two years ago through Tom Daley and Rebecca Gallantree, but Robyn Birch, who had already had 10 dives off the platform today, looked a little weary and Dan Goodfellow wasn't able to execute his bread-and-butter dive: the forward four and a half somersaults.

That pairing will probably change by the next World Championships in 2019.