World Aquatics Championships: Tom Daley and Matty Lee reach 10m platform final

Tom Daley has previously won two golds and one bronze at the World Championships

Britain's Tom Daley is keen to banish memories of his Olympic heartache at the World Championships after easing into the individual 10m platform final.

Daley, 23, was eliminated at the semi-final stage at Rio 2016, but showed no signs of nerves as he progressed with the second highest score of 498.65.

Russia's Aleksandr Bondar was top in qualifying (509.10), while GB's Matty Lee finished fifth to make the cut.

"This year is all about enjoying diving again," Daley told BBC Sport.

"In the back of my mind always is not wanting to repeat what happened at the Olympics and I also remember how serious the whole year was so in 2017 I've been trying to keep it fun."

Lee, who scored 472.35, looks to be in career-best form, having returned stronger in 2017 after the disappointment of missing out on Rio 2016.

"I literally have no words right now after reaching the final - I'm so delighted," the 19-year-old told BBC Sport.

"I feel like a new diver - reborn after last year's disappointment and I'm more relaxed and stronger than before."

The British team have won only one medal at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, with Lee claiming mixed 10m synchronised silver with Lois Toulson.

Daley - a bronze medallist in the synchronised 10m platform event at Rio 2016 - finished fourth in the world final with Olympic partner Dan Goodfellow on Monday.

On Saturday the diver will be looking to claim his first individual World Championship gold medal since 2009, whilst he will also compete in the mixed 3m springboard event alongside Grace Reid earlier in the day.

Analysis - Can Britain bring back gold?

Bob Ballard, BBC Sport commentator

A full house of male British divers getting through to the finals of the individual events in Budapest is something to be very proud of.

Matty Lee's continuing improvement on the platform was there for all to see in the semi-final and whilst more established divers were fluffing their lines, the 19-year-old from Leeds was the model of consistency with three of the six rounds bringing him marks of over 80 and two others coming close.

If Tom Daley can just tighten up on the armstand there is a medal for him on Saturday and with the Chinese looking vulnerable, the gold is not out of the question.