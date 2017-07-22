World Aquatics Championships: Tom Daley & Grace Reid win 3m springboard silver

Tom Daley and Grace Reid said they had done no training together whatsoever in the last week

Tom Daley and Grace Reid claimed Great Britain's second medal of the World Diving Championships with silver in the mixed 3m springboard final in Budapest.

The pair totalled 308.04 for their five routines with China (323.70) winning gold and Canada (297.72) taking the bronze medal.

Daley and Reid won European gold together in London last year.

"I'm overwhelmed," Reid, who was fourth in the 3m springboard final on Friday evening, told BBC Sport.

"I only had a few hours sleep as I was still on a high from last night.

"Tom and I haven't been able to train together at all this week - we were just winging it out there."

Fina, the governing body for aquatics sports, bid for the mixed 3m and 10m events to be included in the Tokyo 2020 programme, but were denied.

It is expected to approach the International Olympic Committee again before the 2024 Games.

Daley will return for the individual 10m final later on Saturday, which also features Britain's Matty Lee.