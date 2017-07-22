BBC Sport - World Aquatics Championships: Tom Daley & Grace Reid win 3m synchro springboard silver
Daley & Reid claim world synchro silver
- From the section Diving
Watch Tom Daley and Grace Reid's five dives as they claim Great Britain's second medal of the World Diving Championships with silver in the mixed 3m springboard final in Budapest, Hungary.
The pair totalled 308.04 for their five routines with China (323.70) winning gold and Canada (297.72) taking the bronze medal.
Available to UK users only.