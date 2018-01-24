British Diving Championships: 12-year-old Euan McCabe set to make senior debut

Media playback is not supported on this device Euan McCabe: 12-year-old set to make senior debut at British Diving Championships

A 12-year-old boy is aiming to emulate Tom Daley when he competes in this weekend's British Diving Championships.

Euan McCabe trains at the same club in Plymouth where the double world champion and Olympic bronze medallist began his career.

He will be the youngest diver in the 10m platform event at his home pool.

"He's ready to compete with the big guys - it's a massive opportunity for him just to show what he can do," said Plymouth Diving head coach Alex Rochas.

McCabe is the latest diver in a line that not only includes Daley, but also recently retired European champion Sarah Barrow, Commonwealth Games medallist Tonia Couch and fellow internationals Matthew Dixon and Victoria Vincent.

"He's got a little list of dives, but he is a great diver," added Rochas, who took over from Andy Banks at the Plymouth Life Centre late last year.

"For Euan it's like a game. His main target will be making the final, and after that he'll compete and do what he can do.

"The most important thing for him is getting the new experience and trying to do his best.

"Once you get into the final, anything can happen. A competition is a competition."

Tom Daley was only 13 when he won the 2008 European 10m platform title

'I would like to be a Great Britain diver'

McCabe has been diving since the age of five, but his talent really started to develop about three years ago.

"When I was younger I was in the bottom of the group, but then I started getting nearer the top of it," he told BBC South West.

"When I first found out I got picked [for the British Championships] I was really excited and nervous because I'll be competing against the top divers in Great Britain."

The schoolboy plays down comparisons with Daley, who has won the British 10m platform title six times - "he's older and he's better" was his reply when asked about the country's most famous diver.

McCabe, though, is very keen to follow in Daley's footsteps.

"I would like to be a Great Britain diver and compete in the Olympics," he added.