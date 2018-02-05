Commonwealth Games 2018: Tom Daley in England squad

Tom Daley won 10m platform gold at the World Championships in Budapest last July

World champion Tom Daley has been named in England's diving squad for April's Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The 23-year-old, who won a combined three Commonwealth gold medals in 2010 and 2014, will compete in the 10m platform and 3m synchronised events.

Olympic champions Jack Laugher and Chris Mears have been included in a 13-strong squad with world silver medallists Lois Toulson and Matty Lee.

Brothers Jack and Ross Haslam will line up together in the 3m synchro.

The Commonwealth Games run from 4 to 15 April on the Gold Coast.

"It is an honour to be selected to represent Team England at my third Commonwealth Games," said Daley.

"I had a great year last year, retaining my 10m title at the World Championships, and I am hoping I can build on that and put in some great performances out on the Gold Coast in April."

Laugher, who with Mears won Great Britain's first Olympic diving gold at Rio 2016, had ankle surgery in November.

The 23-year-old hopes to compete in the first two legs of the World Series in China and Japan in March.

Toulson, 18, and Lee, 19, will make their Commonwealth debuts after winning European gold together last year in the mixed 10m synchro.

Seventeen-year-old Matthew Dixon, who won his first British title in 2014, became champion again last month in the 10m platform, while Jack Haslam, 22, won the 3m springboard title.

England topped the diving medal table at Glasgow 2014.

England diving squad: Robyn Birch, Alicia Blagg, Tom Daley, Matthew Dixon, Daniel Goodfellow, Jack Haslam, Ross Haslam, Jack Laugher, Matty Lee, Chris Mears, Lois Toulson, Katherine Torrance, Noah Williams.