Tom Daley & Dan Goodfellow: British duo take Diving World Series bronze in Beijing

Dan Goodfellow (left) and Tom Daley won Olympic bronze in 2016

Tom Daley and Dan Goodfellow won a bronze medal in the 10m synchronised pairs at the opening Diving World Series event in Beijing.

Daley, 23, and Goodfellow, 21, were second going into the final dive, but scored 62.16 to be beaten to silver by Ukraine's Oleksandr Gorshkovozov and Maksym Dolgov.

China's Chen Aisen and Yang Hao led from start to finish.

Their score of 484.29 was almost 84 points better than the British pair.

Daley, the world individual 10m champion, and Goodfellow will compete in the second round of the World Series in Japan next week before representing England at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia in April.