Tom Daley and Grace Reid win World Series silver in Beijing

Tom Daley and Grace Reid teamed up in the mixed 3m synchronised

Britain's Tom Daley and Grace Reid claimed silver in the first Fina Diving World Series event of 2018 in Beijing.

Daley, 23, partnered Reid, 21, in the mixed 3m synchronised. They scored 308.67 points as China's Li Zheng and Han Wang won with 331.50.

Their medal came a day after Daley won a bronze medal with Dan Goodfellow in the 10m synchronised pairs.

Plymouth-born Daley and Reid, from Edinburgh, also won silver at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest last year.

Li and Wang, who won all four World Series titles last year, held the lead throughout the five dives in the competition.

Daley and Reid were fourth after the penultimate dive but recorded 73.47 in the final round to seal second spot.