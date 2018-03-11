Diving World Series: Matty Lee and Lois Toulson win bronze in Beijing

Matty Lee and Lois Toulson have only competed in global competition together since mid-2017

Britain's Matty Lee and Lois Toulson won bronze in the mixed 10m synchronised event at the first Fina Diving World Series meet of 2018.

They finished with 305.10 points in Beijing, with China's Lin Shan and Lian Junjie sealing victory with 349.56.

North Korea's Kim Mi Hwa and Il Myong Hyon claimed silver with 330.30.

Tom Daley, who won bronze in the 10m synchronised pairs and silver in the mixed 3m synchronised, failed to qualify for the 10m platform final.

Toulson, the 18-year-old from Huddersfield, won European Championship gold with 20-year-old Lee from Leeds in Kiev last June with a score of 308.16.

Competing in their first global competition as a pair, they added silver in the mixed 10m synchronised event at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest in July, compiling a total of 323.28.

In Beijing on Sunday they were second after the first round with 50.40.

They had dropped to fourth after round three but closed with rounds of 75.84 and 72.96 to ensure third spot.