Meet Wales' Commonwealth Games cliff diver
He spends his summers jumping off cliffs and will be Wales' first Commonwealth diver since 1998 at the forthcoming Gold Coast Games.
Aidan Heslop, 15, has competed in high diving competitions all around Europe.
But now the teenager - who trains at Tom Daley's old pool in Plymouth - will become Wales' first Commonwealth Games diver since 1990 champion Bob Morgan.