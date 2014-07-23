Charlotte Dujardin leads Great Britain's bid for honours at Worlds

Charlotte Dujardin riding Valegro to dressage gold at the London 2012 Olympics

Double Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin riding Valegro will lead Great Britain's dressage team at the World Equestrian Games in France next month.

The four-strong squad in Caen also includes London 2012 gold medal colleague Carl Hester on Nip Tuck.

They are joined by Michael Eilberg with Half Moon Delphi and Gareth Hughes riding DV Stenkjers Madonna.

If Britain finish among the top three teams they secure qualification for the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Media playback is not supported on this device Dujardin gives her top equestrian tips

Gloucestershire-based Dujardin, 29, is also the current European individual champion, so she will be bidding for a title hat-trick in France after securing Olympic team and individual gold at Greenwich Park two years ago .

She continued her preparations at the prestigious Aachen Show in Germany last week, where she won the freestyle following a disappointing sixth place finish in the grand prix.

Dujardin said: "To be taking part in my first World Equestrian Games is really exciting. I am really looking forward to it.

"Representing my country is always a great honour, and I hope we can give our fans and supporters the results to make them proud."

Former world eventing champion Zara Phillips is among those in the Great Britain squad named earlier this month for the World Equestrian Games.

The dressage competition takes place from 25 to 29 August.