Global Champions Tour: Scott Brash among stars in London event

Britain's Scott Brash already has two wins this season

Global Champions Tour Date: 14-16 August, Horse Guards Parade, London Coverage: Live on BBC Two from 15:00-17:00 BST on Friday and 17:15-19:00 on Saturday

The world's top riders will compete at Horse Guards Parade in the heart of London for round 11 of the Global Champions Tour on 14-16 August.

With four events remaining, Sweden's Rolf-Goran Bengtsson heads the leaderboard from 2012 champion Edwina Tops-Alexander of Australia.

Defending champion and world number one Scott Brash, who has two wins this season, leads the British challenge.

Another Briton, Ben Maher, defends his 2013 London Grand Prix title.

Swiss rider and Olympic champion Steve Guerdat and four-time Olympic gold medallist Ludger Beerbaum, of Germany, will also be in action. Fellow German and Championship hot-favourite Marcus Ehning will also be competing.

Other leading names to feature are European champions past and present, France's Kevin Staut and Roger-Yves Bost.