Global Champions Tour: Scott Brash claims win in London

Scott Brash's during Saturday's victory in London, which improved his chances of defending his Global Champions Tour crown

Britain's Scott Brash claimed victory in the Horse Guards Parade in London in round 11 of the Global Champions Tour.

The defending champion and world number one won after a jump-off, edging out four-time Olympic gold medallist Ludger Beerbaum of Germany.

Brash, 28, is chasing Sweden's Rolf-Goran Bengtsson, who heads the GCT leaderboard with three events left.

Brash said: "It is a massive bonus to win. My horse was fantastic and that made my life easy."

Maikel van der Vleuten from the Netherlands came third, while 20-year-old American Katherine Dinan was fourth.

First prize was worth £120,000 for Brash, who is a certainty to be in Britain's squad for next month's World Equestrian Games in Normandy.