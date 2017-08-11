European Eventing Championships 2017: BBC coverage times

Tina Cook was a reserve for Great Britain in the last European Eventing Championships

BBC Sport will have live coverage of the European Eventing Championships in Strzegom, Poland, from 17-20 August.

There will be coverage on BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app, as well as highlights on BBC Two.

Great Britain's squad will feature Tina Cook, who will be taking part in her eighth European Championships, Nicola Wilson, Rosalind Canter, Piggy French, Gemma Tattersall and Oliver Townend.

GB won silver in the team competition at the 2015 event in Scotland.

Germany are bidding for a fourth consecutive title and have three-time Olympic champion Michael Jung in their squad.

There will be more equestrian on the BBC later this month with coverage of the European Jumping and Dressage Championships which take place from 22-27 August in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Coverage times

(All times BST)

Saturday 19 August

10:30-14:30 - BBC Red Button

10:30-15:30 - BBC Sport website

Sunday 20 August

10:30-11:45 - BBC Red Button

13:30-14:40 - BBC Red Button

16:45-18:50 - BBC Two (highlights)

Monday 21 August

19:00-21:05 - BBC Two (highlights)