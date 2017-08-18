European Championships - Gemma Tattersall sits in fourth after dressage

Tattersall finished 41st in the individual and 5th in the team competition at the Rio Olympics

European Eventing Championships Venue: Strzegom, Poland Dates: 17-20 August Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Red Button and online (09:50-14:30, Sat 19 August and 09:50-11:50, Sun 20 August). Full coverage details.

Britons Gemma Tattersall and Nicola Wilson are inside the top 10 at the halfway stage of the European Eventing Championships in Strzegom.

Rio 2016 Olympian Tattersall, riding Quicklook V, posted a personal best score of 33.1 penalties to sit in fourth place after the dressage.

Wilson produced another sub-40 score on her horse Bulanaafter to lie seventh.

GB's third pairing, Nicole Cook and horse Billy the Red, are in 12th place going into tomorrow's cross country.

"I feel that Quicklook and I are on form enough that we can ride for ourselves and get an individual medal for GB," said Tattersall.

"That's the aim, and I'll be doing my absolute best to try and achieve that."

At the end of the dressage phase Germany dominate the individual rankings holding the top three medal places.

Meanwhile in the team competition, Germany also sit in gold medal position with a score of 87.7 penalties, whilst France and Great Britain are battling it out for silver and bronze on 111.8 and 111.9 penalties.