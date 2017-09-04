Burghley Horse Trials: Oliver Townend reclaims title after years of preparation

Oliver Townend became the first British winner at Burghley since William Fox-Pitt six years ago

Oliver Townend said reclaiming the Burghley Horse Trials title on Sunday was years in the making.

It was a first four-star event triumph for the Yorkshireman since the last time he prevailed at Burghley in 2009.

Townend, on Irish-bred 10-year-old gelding Ballaghmor Class, led home a British one-two-three.

"Some people say I've been going through a rough patch, but I don't see it that way. I just see it as preparing for the future," he told BBC Sport.

Townend finished on a total score of 45.6 and was followed by Piggy French on 46.9, with Gemma Tattersall third on on 47.0.

Speaking after what is his second win at the Lincolnshire venue, Townend paid tribute to his Irish-bred horse: "I looked around the collecting ring (before the show jumping) and thought to myself 'I wouldn't swap him for anything else here'."

With a 20% increase in prize money for the event - one of just six four-star eventing competitions in the world - victory came with a £90,000 reward.

Second place received £50,000 and third £36,000, with prize money being awarded down to 20th place.

Leicestershire's Willa Newton complete the Burghley Horse Trials at her third attempt

Third time lucky for Newton

Little wonder then that Leicestershire's Willa Newton had wanted a top-20 place as reward for years of hard work.

While, it was third time lucky for the 27-year-old - she fell on the cross-country in her first year, then failed to pass the trot-up before the vets to get into the third and final show-jumping phase at her last attempt - this year Newton eventually finished in 35th place with her horse Chance Remark with a score of 129.

Speaking after the show jumping, Newton said she tried to put her cross-country disappointment of the previous day behind her and that Chance Remark "felt fresh".

However, she went on to blame herself for the pole down after keeping him on too tight a rein.

"It's always frustrating to have one down, but the rest of the round felt very good and he jumped very well," she said.

Just to get to Burghley is an endurance test of training and preparation, and competing at the lower levels.

It was a particularly challenging year at Burghley, with a number of pre-event favourites failing to complete all three days.

Among the high-profile names not to make it all the way through was New Zealand's five-time Burghley winner Sir Mark Todd.

While Chance Remark is now due a "holiday", Newton is already planning for her next Burghley attempt.

"We'll start to build his training over the winter to be ready for the next season," she said.

"It'll be good to watch the cross country video again to get rid of those mistakes so that we're ready for next year."

Things look likely to stay just as busy for the rider from Melton Mowbray.

"I've got a few good horses coming through so we've got Blenheim in a couple of weeks' time to concentrate on," she said.