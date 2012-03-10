BBC Sport - When Noel Gallagher met Mario Balotelli - the full interview

When Noel met Mario - full interview

Watch the full Football Focus interview as High Flying Birds and Oasis star and Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher meets enigmatic City striker Mario Balotelli.

Balotelli dispells a few of the myths that have built up around him, and chats about his childhood and life under Italian coach Roberto Mancini.

Watch Football Focus every Saturday from 1215 GMT on BBC One and this website.

Top Stories