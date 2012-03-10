BBC Sport - When Noel Gallagher met Mario Balotelli - the full interview
When Noel met Mario - full interview
- From the section Football
Watch the full Football Focus interview as High Flying Birds and Oasis star and Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher meets enigmatic City striker Mario Balotelli.
Balotelli dispells a few of the myths that have built up around him, and chats about his childhood and life under Italian coach Roberto Mancini.
