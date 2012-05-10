Goal-line technology put to the test

Hawk-Eye's ball-tracking technology is being put to the test at Southampton's ground, as BBC Sport's Richard Conway reports.

Goal-line technology will be used in a football match for the first time on 16 May for the Hampshire Senior Cup Final between Eastleigh FC and AFC Totton at St Mary's.

Football's law-making body the International Football Association Board (IFAB) has approved two companies - Hawk-Eye and GoalRef - to take part in the second phase of Goal Line Technology (GLT) testing, and approval for GLT could arrive when the IFAB reconvenes in Kiev on 2 July to analyse the results.

Report first broadcast - 10 May 2012.

Available to UK users only

Top Stories