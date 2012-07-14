Byron Moore signs two-year Crewe Alexandra contract

Crewe Alexandra have tied up League Two play-off final hero Byron Moore on a new two-year contract.

The 23-year-old forward signed the new deal in time to be insured for Saturday's pre-season 2-0 victory over Congleton, a game in which he scored.

Moore's agent was believed to prefer a 12-month deal but he has now committed himself to the club until 2014.

The Alex academy product scored his 10th goal of last season in the play-off final defeat of Cheltenham.