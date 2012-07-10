Middlesbrough sign forward Emmanuel Ledesma

Championship side Middlesbrough have signed former Walsall forward Emmanuel Ledesma on a three-year deal, following a successful medical at the Riverside.

The 24-year-old left League One side Walsall at the end of last season, having scored four goals in 10 games at the Bescot Stadium.

Mowbray told BBC Tees: "Having watched him last year, we know he's talented.

"He's a left-footed centre-forward who drops into midfield, links up the play and has a real work ethic."

Ledesma started his career at Italian Seria A side Napoli but failed to break through to the first-team.

He enjoyed a successful year long loan at QPR in 2008-09, playing 17 league games, netting once, plus he scored a hat-trick at home to Carlisle in the League Cup.

He has also had spells at three Italian clubs and one in Argentina between his two spells at Walsall.