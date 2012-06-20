Ebbsfleet's Michael West poised for professional switch

Ebbsfleet United midfielder Michael West is poised to leave Stonebridge Road, according to boss Liam Daish.

Daish told BBC Radio Kent: "Michael and his representatives are talking a lot to clubs.

"He's searching for full-time football now at his age and I don't envisage him being an Ebbsfleet player next year."

The 21-year-old, who came through the Fleet's youth system, played 36 times in all competitions last season, scoring nine goals.

He is believed to be in talks with three Football League clubs - and Daish believes the player is more than capable of handling the step-up.

"The good thing with Michael is that he'll go to a club as a first-team player and know exactly what is needed at first-team level," said Daish.

"Michael is equipped enough now. He can be physical enough when he wants to be.

"He can cope with the bumps and bruises and the hustle and bustle of first-team football."

As West is under 24, Ebbsfleet will be due compensation if he leaves Stonebridge Road.