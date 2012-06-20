Rotherham United sign Morecambe's Laurence Wilson

Rotherham United have signed full-back Laurence Wilson from Morecambe.

The 25-year-old has agreed a one-year deal with the Millers that will commence on 1 July, after his contract with the Shrimps expires.

"It was the most interesting offer I received and once a formal offer was put forward it was easy to say yes," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"There's going to be a lot of expectation on us this season and hopefully we can match them."

The Millers have the option of a further year on the former Chester player's contract.

Wilson is the ninth player to join Rotherham club this summer, following the arrival of goalkeeper Scott Shearer, defenders Ian Sharps and Nicky Hunt, midfielders Kari Arnason, Michael O'Connor and Lionel Ainsworth and forwards Daniel Nardiello and Kayode Odejayi.