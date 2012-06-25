Champions League: The New Saints get tough European draw

Welsh Premier winners The New Saints will face Swedish champions Helsingborgs in the second qualifying round of the 2012-13 Champions League.

TNS return to European football's top club tournament and will play one of the tournament's current top seeds.

Welsh Cup runners-up Cefn Druids face MyPa in the Europa League first qualifying round, while Llanelli also face Finnish opposition in KuPS.

League runners-up Bangor City will play Zimbru Chisinau of Moldova.

Welsh league and Cup double winners TNS will host the first leg of their Helsingborgs tie at their newly-revamped Park Hall ground on either 17 or 18 July before travelling to Sweden for the second leg on either 24 or 25 July.

"Helsingborgs are a very good side," said TNS chairman Mike Harris.

"They were one of the top seeds so will be a great occasion and a great test for the side."

Helsingborgs, who became the first team to win the treble in Sweden last season, reached the Champions League group stages in 2000 and held Bayern Munich to a draw in the Olympic Stadium as well as holding Paris St Germain at home.

The Swedish club boast a number of internationals and also qualified for the last 32 of the Uefa Cup and were defeated over two legs by Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

TNS were one of 37 teams in the Champions League draw at Uefa headquarters in Nyon for a tournament that will culminate in the 2013 final at Wembley, while the Europa Cup final will be staged at the Amsterdam Arena.

The six-time Welsh champions earned a glamour tie against Belgian giants Anderlecht in their last Champions League appearance after beating Bohemians, the first time TNS had won a Champions League tie.

Welsh Cup runners-up Cefn Druids are the first second tier Welsh league side to qualify for Europe and face a MyPa side in the Europa League first qualifying round that ended TNS' Champions League participation in the first qualifying round in 2007.

Cefn Druids welcome MyPa to Wrexham's Racecourse in the first leg on 5 July before travelling to Finland on 12 July,

Llanelli, who won the Welsh Premier play-off, travel to Finnish Cup runners-up KuPS in the first leg on 5 July before the 12 July second leg return at Stebonheath Park.

Bangor, meanwhile, will visit Zimbru Chisinau on 5 July for the first leg before the Moldavian side return to Nantporth on 12 July.

Champions League Second qualifying round draw (17 or 18 and 24 or 25 July)

The New Saints FC (WAL) v Helsingborgs IF (SWE)

Europa League First qualifying round draw (5 and 12 July)

Myllykosken Pallo-47 (FIN) v Cefn Druids AFC (WAL)

FK Sarajevo (BIH) v Hibernians FC (MLT)

KuPS Kuopio (FIN) v Llanelli AFC (WAL)

FC Zimbru Chişinau (MDA) v Bangor City FC (WAL)

