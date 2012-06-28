Euro 2012: Lawro's semi-finals predictions

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is at Euro 2012 and co-commentating in Poland and Ukraine with Match of the Day's Guy Mowbray.

Lawro makes weekly predictions on Football Focus throughout the Premier League season and is doing the same for the semi-finals of the European Championship.

He goes up against Mowbray and another MOTD co-commentator, Martin Keown, to try to pick the two finalists.

Predictions Score Lawro Mowbray Keown Portugal v Spain 0-0 (Spain win 4-2 on penalties) 2-1 1-2 1-2 Germany v Italy 1-2 2-0 2-0 2-0

Lawro got three out of four quarter-final results correct, with no perfect scores - as did Guy Mowbray and Pat Nevin.

All three of them got the outcome of England-Italy wrong, with Lawro and Mowbray predicting penalties but tipping England to win them.

WEDNESDAY

Portugal 0-0 Spain (Spain win 4-2 on penalties)

Match report

THURSDAY

Germany 1-2 Italy

Match report