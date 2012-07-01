Euro 2012: The tournament in numbers, stats and facts
-
- From the section Euro 2012
Spain's 4-0 win over Italy in the Euro 2012 final is the biggest-winning margin ever recorded in a World Cup or European Championship final.
Vicente del Bosque became the first coach to have managed a team to victory in the World Cup, European Championship and Champions League.
And on a night to remember, Spanish keeper Iker Casillas became the first player to reach a century of international wins.
Here we look back at an enthralling Euro 2012 in numbers...
How Euro 2012 added up for Spain
- Spain are the first European side to win three consecutive major tournaments - Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.
- Spain are unbeaten in their last 12 European Championship final matches - nine wins, three draws - a competition record.
- Vicente del Bosque's side have not conceded a goal in their last five European Championship matches, a new competition record.
- Spain averaged 626.3 passes per match, more than any other team at Euro 2012 (the Republic of Ireland were 16th with 221.3).
- They averaged 60.03% possession per fixture, again more than any other side in the competition (again the Republic of Ireland were lowest, with 39.52%).
- Spain keeper Iker Casillas equalled Edwin van der Sar's record of nine clean sheets at the Euros.
- Casillas has won 100 of his 137 international matches, becoming the first player to reach a century of international wins. He also holds the world record with 79 clean sheets.
- David Silva has been involved in the most goals at Euro 2012 - two scored, three assisted.
- Six players from Barcelona were in the Spanish starting line-up. This was not a record, as there were seven Dynamo Kiev players representing the Soviet Union in the 1988 final.
The final
- Spain's winning margin of four goals is the biggest ever recorded in a World Cup or European Championship final.
- Spain ended with 52% possession overall and outpassed Italy 529 to 451.
- Juan Mata is the fastest substitute to score at Euro 2012 - one minute and 14 seconds after coming on to the pitch.
- Xavi has assisted a goal for Fernando Torres in both the 2008 and 2012 finals.
- Fernando Torres is the first player to score in two European Championship finals.
- Spain are only the third team to have scored twice before half-time in a European Championship final - Italy in 1968 and Czechoslovakia in 1976 were the previous two occasions.
- The only team other to score three or more goals in a European Championship final was West Germany v Soviet Union in 1972 (3-0).
- Italy's Antonio Cassano has now been substituted eight times at the European Championship finals after being named in the starting line-up, breaking the tournament record he shared with Dennis Bergkamp and Mario Gomez.
- This was the second World Cup or European Championship final in which both teams were captained by a goalkeeper. The other one was the 1934 World Cup final between Italy (Giampiero Combi) and Czechoslovakia (Franta Planicka).
The overall picture
- There were more headed goals (22) than at any other European Championship finals.
- There was an average of 901 passes per match at Euro 2012.
- It was the first time that nobody managed to score more than three goals at a tournament since 1992.
- Five of the last seven host nations have exited the tournament at the group stage, including all four of the co-hosts in 2008 (Austria & Switzerland) and 2012 (Poland & Ukraine).
- Poland became the second host nation to fail to win a group stage match at the Euros, following Austria in 2008.
- Greece's Giorgos Karagounis has picked up eight yellow cards in 10 appearances at the European Championships, more than any other player.
Knockout rounds
- England's most frequent passing combination in their quarter-final defeat to Italy was between Joe Hart and Andy Carroll, who entered the game as a substitute after an hour.
- In their match, Italy completed 815 passes to England's 320.
- France had just 40.3% of possession against Spain, a record low under the now-departed Laurent Blanc, and managed one shot on target.
- Miroslav Klose took his international goals tally to 64 against Greece, four short of Gerd Muller's Germany record.
- Czech Republic did not manage a shot on target during their 1-0 quarter-final defeat to Portugal.
Group stage
- Czech Republic striker Milan Baros spent 217 minutes on the pitch before getting a shot on target at Euro 2012.
- Poland were only the second host nation to fail to win a group stage match at the Euros (after Austria in 2008).
- The two matches where teams had the most shots (Netherlands 32 v Denmark, Russia 31 v Greece), saw them both lose 1-0.
- Netherlands failed to win a group stage game at the Euros for the first time.
- Portugal have made it to the knockout stages of the European Championship finals every time they have been present (six times).
- Ireland ended their group having conceded nine goals, only Yugoslavia in 1984 let in more (10).
- Wayne Rooney ended a run of 673 minutes without a goal at major tournaments when he scored against Ukraine.
- Four of England's five goals at Euro 2012 came from crosses.
- Andriy Shevchenko scored twice for Ukraine against Sweden despite being in possession of the ball for only 15 seconds.
- Cristiano Ronaldo became the first Portugal player to score at five major tournaments (Euro 2004, 2008 & 2012 and World Cups 2006 & 2010).