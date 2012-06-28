Manchester United to face Barcelona in pre-season friendly

Manchester United will play Barcelona in a pre-season friendly in Gothenburg on 8 August.

The pair have met each other in two of the previous four Champions League finals, with Barcelona winning both.

They last met in a friendly in Washington DC last summer, with United winning 2-1.

The fixture will be Tito Vilanova's first experience of United as Barcelona's new coach after taking the reins from Pep Guardiola.

Last four meetings April 2008: Man Utd 1-0 Barcelona (CL semi second leg, Old Trafford) May 2009: Barcelona 2-0 Man Utd (CL final, Rome) May 2011: Man Utd 1-3 Barcelona (CL final, Wembley) July 2011: Barcelona 1-2 Man Utd (friendly, Washington DC)

Both sides finished second in their respective leagues last season, with Sir Alex Ferguson's men losing their Premier League title to rivals Manchester City and Barcelona finishing behind Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid.

It will be only the second time United have played in Gothenburg and will be the fourth leg of a world pre-season tour that also includes matches in South Africa, China and Norway.

United chief executive David Gill said: "Manchester United against Barcelona is one of the top fixtures in world football and we are delighted to work with GotEvent to bring this match to the beautiful city of Gothenburg.

"We have a large following throughout Scandinavia and it's great that this match will form part of our preparations for the new season."