Europa League: Cefn Druids switch first leg tie against MyPa

Cefn Druids will face MyPa in the first leg of their Europa League first qualifying round at Wrexham's Racecourse on 5 July.

The Cymru Alliance side had been due to travel to Finland but the Finnish side have agreed to switch the first leg to Wales.

The switch has been sanctioned by Uefa and Huw Griffith's side will now travel to Finland for the second leg on 12 July.

The Welsh Cup runners-up are the first second tier Welsh league side to play in Europe.