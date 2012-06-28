Stockport County re-sign James Tunnicliffe

Defender James Tunnicliffe has returned to Stockport County following his release from Wycombe Wanderers.

The 23-year-old came through the youth system at Edgeley Park and played 50 times for the first team before leaving to join Brighton in 2009.

He moved to the Chairboys last summer but complained of being homesick and spent time on loan with Crewe Alexandra in the latter part of the season.

Tunnicliffe left Wycombe in May after their relegation from League One.

He made his debut for Stockport as a 16-year-old and had trials with Liverpool and Southampton during his first spell with County.

But with the club going to administration, and with Tunnicliffe one of Stockport's most valuable assets, he left to join Brighton for an undisclosed fee.