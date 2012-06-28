Damien McCrory believes Burton Albion can win promotion

Burton Albion's latest signing Damien McCrory says winning promotion from League Two is realistic this season.

The former Republic of Ireland U-19 international left-back, 22, signed a two-year deal earlier this week.

And although Albion only finished in mid-table last term after a miserable second half of the campaign, McCrory is confident about their chances.

"Next season Burton can push for the play-offs - if not promotion," he told BBC Radio Derby.

"The manager [Gary Rowett] is very ambitious and he want to be pushing for the play-offs. I've seen the players that are here and I'm impressed."

McCrory added: "Hopefully I can come into the team at the start of the season, do really, really well and get noticed.

"I want to go places. I'm young and I want to achieve a lot."