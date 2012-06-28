Damien McCrory believes Burton Albion can win promotion

Damien McCrory

Burton Albion's latest signing Damien McCrory says winning promotion from League Two is realistic this season.

The former Republic of Ireland U-19 international left-back, 22, signed a two-year deal earlier this week.

And although Albion only finished in mid-table last term after a miserable second half of the campaign, McCrory is confident about their chances.

"Next season Burton can push for the play-offs - if not promotion," he told BBC Radio Derby.

"The manager [Gary Rowett] is very ambitious and he want to be pushing for the play-offs. I've seen the players that are here and I'm impressed."

McCrory added: "Hopefully I can come into the team at the start of the season, do really, really well and get noticed.

"I want to go places. I'm young and I want to achieve a lot."

