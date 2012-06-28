Bleasdale upbeat despite no medal

British athlete Julia Bleasdale says she is heading "in the right direction" for a strong performance at the Olympics despite missing out on a medal in the final of the women's 5,000m at the European Championships in Helsinki.

She was second going into the home straight on the final lap, but had to settle for fourth as Russia's Olga Golovkina took the race.

Despite the result, she made the Olympic qualifying 'A' standard with a personal best 15:12.77, and after the race said she could improve further in time for London 2012.

