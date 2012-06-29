Inverness midfielder Owain Tudur Jones targets Wales recall

Midfielder Owain Tudur Jones is hoping an injury-free season with Inverness Caledonian Thistle will help his ambition to earn a Wales recall.

Six-times capped Jones recently signed a new one-year contract with Inverness, whom he joined from Norwich City in July 2011.

The 27-year-old suffered a six-month lay-off with a knee injury in his debut season in Scotland.

"The most important thing is to play well for Inverness," said Jones.

"They're my employers and that's certainly what I'll be trying to do.

"But certainly by playing consistently well [and] by staying fit little things can happen and you can attract [Wales manager] Chris Coleman and who knows what the future holds?"

The main priority is to stay fit, stay healthy and try and get a good level of consistency Owain Tudur Jones Inverness midfielder

Jones was handed his international debut by former Wales manager John Toshack in March 2008, when he made a substitute's appearance in the 2-0 friendly win over Luxembourg.

The midfielder's last Wales appearance was in May 2011 in the 2-0 win over Northern Ireland in the Nations Cup during Gary Speed's reign.

Wales begin their World Cup qualifying campaign against Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium on 7 September.

The Bangor-born player joined Inverness from Norwich on a one-year deal last year before extending his deal with the Scottish Premier League side this summer.

The former Swansea City player featured 15 times during an injury-disrupted first season in Scotland but is now hoping his problems are behind him.

"I'm really looking forward to the upcoming season," added Jones.

"I'm looking forward to getting back to work next week and trying to get as fit as possible during pre-season.

"The main priority is to stay fit, stay healthy and try and get a good level of consistency in my game."