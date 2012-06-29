Friday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

American international midfielder Maurice Edu is expected to be the latest player to refuse a transfer of his contract to the Rangers newco, having played at Ibrox for the past four years. (Various)

Scottish Football League clubs, who may be asked to vote on whether Rangers should start next season in the First Division, have been told placing the Ibrox club in Division Three would take £16m out of the game in Scotland. (Various)

Celtic are interested in signing Sweden international goalkeeper Andreas Isaksson, who is out of contract at Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

And Celtic could sign Bordeaux's France international Michael Ciani in a £1m deal. (Various)

Midfielder Steve Jennings has turned down the offer of a new contract at Motherwell and will now look for a new club.

Hibernian could sign James McPake on a permanent deal before pre-season training begins on Monday. (Various)