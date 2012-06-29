Isle of Man lose 2-0 to hosts Gibraltar in International Shield

Hosts Gibraltar beat the Isle of Man 2-0 to book their place in the International Shield final.

Defender Roy Chipolina headed in the opener for the home side, with George Cabrera netting just moments after the restart to double the advantage.

But the win was soured when Gibraltar striker Lee Casciaro was sent off in stoppage time for a second booking.

Gibraltar will now face Jersey in Saturday's final, after the Isle of Man take on Guernsey for third spot.