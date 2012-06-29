Southport name defender Simon Grand as new captain

Southport have named Simon Grand as their new captain, replacing Alan Moogan, who has taken on a new role as player-coach at Haig Avenue.

Defender Grand, 28, played 43 games in his first season with the club as Southport finished seventh in the Blue Square Bet Premier table.

Manager Liam Watson expects Moogan, also 28, to be a success as a coach.

"He has wanted to do it and is looking forward to doing it. I think it will be a good move," he said.

"It is something I have long had in mind for Alan, to take over as coach.

Full-back James Smith has been appointed as Southport's vice-captain.