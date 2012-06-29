Welsh Premier champions The New Saints host Airbus in opener

Champions The New Saints will open the new Welsh Premier League season at home to Airbus UK Broughton.

Craig Harrison's side, who also won the Welsh Cup last season, will host The Wingmakers on Friday, 17 August.

On the same evening, newly promoted Gap Connah's Quay travel to face last season's runners-up Bangor City, while Bala host Newtown.

The following day, Port Talbot host Llanelli in a game which will be televised live by S4C.

The game at the GenQuip Stadium will see Port Talbot striker Rhys Griffiths facing a Llanelli side which he recently left.

"I'm really looking forward to the game and the season," Griffiths told the official Welsh Premier League website.

"The fact that the opening game is against Llanelli adds a little extra spice.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time at Llanelli and wish them all the best in Europe again, but I can't wait to get started with Port Talbot.

"The standard of the League will improve again this season as a number quality players are spread around all twelve teams."

The opening weekend's other games sees Aberystwyth travel to Carmarthen and Prestatyn host Afan Lido.

After the 12 clubs each other on a home and away basis, giving a total of 22 games, the league will be split in two groups of six according to their position in the table.

With points carried over, the top six will then compete for the league title over another 10 games, and the bottom six will battle for survival and a place in the end of season play-off for a Europa League place.

Early season fixtures:

Friday 17 August 2012

Bala Town v Newtown

Bangor City v GAP Connah's Quay

The New Saints v Airbus UK Broughton

Saturday 18 August 2012

Carmarthen Town v Aberystwyth Town

Port Talbot Town v Llanelli

Prestatyn Town v Afan Lido

Friday 24 August 2012

Aberystwyth Town v Bala Town

Saturday 25 August 2012

Afan Lido v The New Saints

Airbus UK Broughton v Carmarthen Town

GAP Connah's Quay v Port Talbot Town

Llanelli v Prestatyn Town

Newtown v Bangor City

Friday 31 August 2012

Airbus UK Broughton v Bala Town

Carmarthen Town v Afan Lido

Port Talbot Town v Newtown

The New Saints v Prestatyn Town

Saturday 1 September 2012

Bangor City v Aberystwyth

GAP Connah's Quay v Llanelli

Tuesday 4 September 2012

Aberystwyth Town v Bangor City

Afan Lido v Carmarthen Town

Bala Town v Airbus UK Broughton

Newtown v Port Talbot Town

Saturday 8 September 2012

Aberystwyth Town v Port Talbot Town

Afan Lido v Bala Town

The New Saints v Llanelli

Newtown v GAP Connah's Quay

Prestatyn Town v Carmarthen Town

Sunday 9 September 2012

Airbus UK Broughton v Bangor City

Tuesday 11 September 2012

Prestatyn Town v The New Saints