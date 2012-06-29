Welsh Premier champions The New Saints host Airbus in opener
Champions The New Saints will open the new Welsh Premier League season at home to Airbus UK Broughton.
Craig Harrison's side, who also won the Welsh Cup last season, will host The Wingmakers on Friday, 17 August.
On the same evening, newly promoted Gap Connah's Quay travel to face last season's runners-up Bangor City, while Bala host Newtown.
The following day, Port Talbot host Llanelli in a game which will be televised live by S4C.
The game at the GenQuip Stadium will see Port Talbot striker Rhys Griffiths facing a Llanelli side which he recently left.
"I'm really looking forward to the game and the season," Griffiths told the official Welsh Premier League website.
"The fact that the opening game is against Llanelli adds a little extra spice.
"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time at Llanelli and wish them all the best in Europe again, but I can't wait to get started with Port Talbot.
"The standard of the League will improve again this season as a number quality players are spread around all twelve teams."
The opening weekend's other games sees Aberystwyth travel to Carmarthen and Prestatyn host Afan Lido.
After the 12 clubs each other on a home and away basis, giving a total of 22 games, the league will be split in two groups of six according to their position in the table.
With points carried over, the top six will then compete for the league title over another 10 games, and the bottom six will battle for survival and a place in the end of season play-off for a Europa League place.
Early season fixtures:
Friday 17 August 2012
Bala Town v Newtown
Bangor City v GAP Connah's Quay
The New Saints v Airbus UK Broughton
Saturday 18 August 2012
Carmarthen Town v Aberystwyth Town
Port Talbot Town v Llanelli
Prestatyn Town v Afan Lido
Friday 24 August 2012
Aberystwyth Town v Bala Town
Saturday 25 August 2012
Afan Lido v The New Saints
Airbus UK Broughton v Carmarthen Town
GAP Connah's Quay v Port Talbot Town
Llanelli v Prestatyn Town
Newtown v Bangor City
Friday 31 August 2012
Airbus UK Broughton v Bala Town
Carmarthen Town v Afan Lido
Port Talbot Town v Newtown
The New Saints v Prestatyn Town
Saturday 1 September 2012
Bangor City v Aberystwyth
GAP Connah's Quay v Llanelli
Tuesday 4 September 2012
Aberystwyth Town v Bangor City
Afan Lido v Carmarthen Town
Bala Town v Airbus UK Broughton
Newtown v Port Talbot Town
Saturday 8 September 2012
Aberystwyth Town v Port Talbot Town
Afan Lido v Bala Town
The New Saints v Llanelli
Newtown v GAP Connah's Quay
Prestatyn Town v Carmarthen Town
Sunday 9 September 2012
Airbus UK Broughton v Bangor City
Tuesday 11 September 2012
Prestatyn Town v The New Saints