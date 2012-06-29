Wales to face Serbia in World Cup quailifier in Novi Sad

Wales' World Cup qualifier in Serbia on 11 September will be played in Novi Sad.

The Karadjordje Stadium will host Wales' second game in the qualifiers, four days after Chris Coleman's side host Belgium at Cardiff City Stadium.

Cardiff City Stadium has also been confirmed as the venue for Wales' qualifier against Scotland on 12 October.

The venue for Wales' game in Croatia on 16 October has yet to be announced.

Manager Chris Coleman has also arranged a friendly against Austria at the Liberty Stadium on 6 February.

Wales will return to the same Swansea venue on 26 March when they host Croatia in another World Cup qualifier.

The international season will begin with the 15 August friendly against Bosnia-Hercegovina at Parc y Scarlets.

The match in Llanelli will be the third full football international to be staged at the home of the Scarlets regional rugby side and Llanelli RFC.

Wales are unbeaten at Parc y Scarlets having won 1-0 against Estonia in 2009 and beaten Luxembourg 5-1 in 2010.

The national side have faced Bosnia on one previous occasion when they drew 2-2 at the Millennium Stadium in 2003.

The game, which kicks off at 19:45 BST, will be Wales' final preparations for the World Cup qualifiers.