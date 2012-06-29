Ben Foster signs for West Brom from Birmingham City

West Bromwich Albion have signed goalkeeper Ben Foster from neighbours Birmingham City for an undisclosed fee.

Ex-England international Foster, 29, played for Albion on loan last term.

Foster has signed a three-year deal, while there is a further two-year option in the club's option.

New Albion head coach Steve Clarke said: "Ben's been a priority signing all summer. A quality keeper is worth 10 or 12 points a season - and that's certainly what we think we've got."

Ben Foster's fact file Born Leamington Spa, April 1983

First kept goal for Racing Club Warwick as 16-year-old

2001 - Signed by Stoke City, spending five spells on loan at Bristol City, Tiverton Town, Stafford Rangers, Kidderminster Harriers and Wrexham in four years at club

2005 - Signed by Manchester United. Loaned out for two seasons at Watford. Made only 12 appearances for United

2010 - Signed by Birmingham City, but ended up being relegated from the Premier League for a second time

Won five caps for England, but made himself unavailable for international duty in May 2011

29 June 2012 - Signs for West Bromwich Albion

Foster, who joined Birmingham on a three-year deal from Manchester United in May 2010, helped Blues win the Carling Cup in 2011.

"Really happy to have just signed for West Bromwich Albion," he tweeted Foster. "Thanks to the fans for making me feel so welcome last year. Can't wait to get started."

Foster added: "Want to say a huge thank you to all at BCFC and the fans. Will always look back at my time with you with fondness.

"I'll never forget what you have done for me and will always remember the Carling Cup final as that meant so much to me, and you. My best wishes for the future."

Foster's form last season saw him voted Albion's supporters' player of the year and players' player of the year.

He kept 10 clean sheets, equalling the club record for the most shut-outs in a Premier League campaign as West Brom secured 10th place - their best finish since 1981.