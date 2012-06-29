Mark Beevers extends Sheffield Wednesday contract

Sheffield Wednesday defender Mark Beevers has signed a two-year contract extension with the Championship club.

The 22-year-old, who had a spell on loan at MK Dons last year, agreed the new deal earlier this month and is now committed to the club until 2014.

"Sheffield Wednesday is my club and I will be here as long as they want me," he told the club website.

"I've been through the highs and lows with Wednesday and winning promotion was the biggest high of all."