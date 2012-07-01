Gibraltar beat Jersey in extra time to win International Shield

Substitute Kyle Casciaro netted an extra-time winner as hosts Gibraltar beat Jersey 2-1 in an enthralling International Shield final.

Brian Perez put the home side ahead early on, but Jersey equalised after the break through Craig Russell.

Gibraltar had Dwayne Robba and Perez sent off and also had a penalty awarded to them, a decision which was later reversed by the officials.

Jersey ended with 10 men after keeper Craig Fletcher dislocated his shoulder.

They had used all of their substitutes, meaning they also finished without their full compliment of players.

"I can't speak highly enough of the players," said Jersey boss Craig Culkin. "I thought it was a fantastic effort.

"We lacked a little bit of quality at times. I think we just got edged out by the better team, although we could have snatched it at the end.

"It's been a worthwhile exercise these last three or four days. There are certainly a lot of plus points to take with the showing and the displays from some of the under-18 players."

Gibraltar had certainly deserved their half-time lead after Perez superbly slotted in the opener off the post.

But after the break Jersey increased their attacking intent as they went in search of an equaliser.

It came when Russell headed home after a scramble in the Gibraltar penalty area.

The momentum continued to turn moments later when Robba was sent off on the advice of an assistant referee, who was also the centre of attention in the game's next big talking point.

Jersey defender Rob McBey was adjudged to have committed a foul in the box and the referee pointed to the spot, before controversially changing his mind, again after speaking to his assistant.

Striker Charlie Petulla had two late chances to win it in normal time for Jersey, but was less than clinical in front of goal.

Casciaro showed him how it was done, chesting the ball down with confidence before firing in what turned out to be the winner in the second half of extra time.

Jersey goalkeeper Fletcher dislocated his shoulder in trying to keep the ball out and, having made all their substitutes, they also went down to 10 men.

But that was not the end of the drama, as Gibraltar scorer Perez was also shown a red card for pushing Jack Boyle in the face.

In the play-off for third spot, the Isle of Man beat Guernsey 3-1.