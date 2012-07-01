Isle of Man beat Guernsey to claim third spot in International Shield

The Isle of Man overcame Guernsey 3-1 to finish third place at the International Shield in Gibraltar.

Calum Morrissey drilled in an early opener for the Isle of Man and Ciaran McNulty doubled the advantage just before the interval.

Matt Loaring slotted home to give Guernsey hope but Nick Hurt's late strike completed the Manx win.

"We've come out and we've given 100%, we can't ask for any more," said Isle of Man manager Kevin Manning.

"They've got a lot of experience and it was a good display. At least we've got there, we've not got the wooden spoon so we're happy with that."

Guernsey had a very inexperienced squad made up of many teenagers, and the Isle of Man performance in the first half set the foundations for the victory.

"We made too many individual errors, we gave the ball away a bit too cheaply at times and we got punished for that," Guernsey FA director of football James Blower told BBC Guernsey.

"But then in the second half we made a couple of changes that we planned to make to try and get ourselves back in the game and it worked. We got ourselves a goal and had a couple of chances to get level."

"I'm a bit disappointed with the scoreline, but overall I'm very proud of the boys."

In a dramatic tournament final, hosts Gibraltar beat Jersey 2-1 in extra-time to win the International Shield.