Roberto Baggio scores a dramatic late winner for Italy against Spain in a fiery quarter-final at the 1994 World Cup.

'The Divine Ponytail' added to team-mate Dino Baggio's long-range strike to give the Italians a 2-1 win in Foxborough, but the match was marred by an unseen elbow on Spain's Luis Enrique by Mauro Tassotti in injury time.

The two sides meet again in the Euro 2012 final in Kiev on Sunday.

