Saturday's Scottish gossip

Celtic are in contact with Bordeaux defender Michael Ciani's agent about a £1m move to the Scottish champions.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Keith Andrews has revealed that a passionate call from Owen Coyle persuaded him to snub Celtic and join Bolton Wanderers after leaving Blackburn Rovers.

Celtic have finally tied up an agreement to make goalkeeper Fraser Forster's switch from Newcastle United permanent.

Kyle Lafferty has clinched a move to Swiss club Sion, where he will join former AC Milan and Rangers midfielder Rino Gattuso, despite a late bid by Parma for the striker who has left Rangers.

Stoke City have targeted Wolves striker Steven Fletcher and Steven Naismith, who has refused to move to the "newco" Rangers, after landing former Ibrox midfielder Jamie Ness.

Scotland Under-21 midfielder John Fleck says the main reason he refused to move to the "newco" Rangers is because manager Ally McCoist would not give him a starting place.

United States defender Carlos Bocanegra says he will not make a final decision on his future until he knows in what division the new Rangers will be playing next season - but that he won't stay at Ibrox if they are not in the Scottish Premier League.

Rangers appear to be heading for the Third Division after Dunfermline Athletic, Falkirk and Partick Thistle joined Morton and in saying they would vote against the Ibrox "newco" being allowed into Division One.

Hamilton Academical chairman Les Gray thinks First Division clubs will block any attempt to parachute Rangers into their division instead of Division Three.

Dundee United manager Peter Houston says the Rangers crisis has prevented him from making a fifth summer signing.

Celtic midfielder Ki Sung-Yeung will miss the start of the season in Scotland after being named in South Korea's Olympic squad despite picking up an injury playing against Lebanon.

Midfielder Danny Buijs has signed for Sparta Rotterdam after leaving Kilmarnock.

