Wycombe Wanderers Trust complete club takeover

Supporters group the Wycombe Wanderers Trust have successfully completed the purchase of the club from Steve Hayes.

On Friday Hayes also exchanged contracts to hand over power of London Wasps, who share Wycombe's Adams Park ground, to former player Ken Moss.

The Trust have taken control of Adams Park as well as the training ground.

I'm extremely confident the club are in the best possible hands Steve Hayes Former Wycombe owner

"The Trust are delighted to take control of Wycombe Wanderers, especially in the club's 125th year," said Trust chairman Trevor Stroud.

Stroud added: "The plan is to work to a break-even model which will secure a sound financial footing for the club."

Hayes himself believes the future of the club is in safe hands after relinquishing control.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time, first as managing director and then as owner, and my support for the club will continue to be just as passionate as ever," said Hayes.

"I'm extremely confident the club are in the best possible hands and wish the Trust every success in control of the club which I hold close to my heart."